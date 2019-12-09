Dolibarr <= 10.0.3 Stored XSS Vulnerability CVE-2019-19206
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.4
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://medium.com/@k43p/cve-2019-19206-stored-xss-due-to-javascript-execution-in-an-svg-file-ee1d038fba76
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
