Dolibarr < 7.0.2 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2018-9019CVE-2018-10092CVE-2018-10094CVE-2018-10095
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/Dolibarr/dolibarr/commit/83b762b681c6dfdceb809d26ce95f3667b614739https://github.com/Dolibarr/dolibarr/blob/7.0.2/ChangeLog
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
