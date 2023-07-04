DomPHP 0.83 - Directory Traversal CVE-2014-10037
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/30865https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2014-10037http://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/30865https://exchange.xforce.ibmcloud.com/vulnerabilities/90582https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 13, 2015
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
