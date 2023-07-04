DotCMS - Arbitrary File Upload CVE-2022-26352
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://blog.assetnote.io/2022/05/03/hacking-a-bank-using-dotcms-rce/https://github.com/h1ei1/POC/tree/main/CVE-2022-26352https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2022-26352http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/167365/dotCMS-Shell-Upload.htmlhttps://groups.google.com/g/dotcms
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 17, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
