DotNetNuke 07.04.00 - Administration Authentication Bypass CVE-2015-2794
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2015-2794https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/39777http://www.dnnsoftware.com/community-blog/cid/155198/workaround-for-potential-security-issuehttp://www.dnnsoftware.com/community/security/security-centerhttps://dotnetnuke.codeplex.com/releases/view/615317
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 6, 2017
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
