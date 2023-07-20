Download Monitor <= 4.7.60 - Sensitive Information Exposure CVE-2022-45354
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/RandomRobbieBF/CVE-2022-45354https://wordpress.org/plugins/download-monitor/https://patchstack.com/database/vulnerability/download-monitor/wordpress-download-monitor-plugin-4-7-60-sensitive-data-exposure-vulnerability?_s_id=cvehttps://github.com/nomi-sec/PoC-in-GitHub
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 8, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
