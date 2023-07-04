Drawio <18.1.2 - Server-Side Request Forgery CVE-2022-1815
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://huntr.dev/bounties/6e856a25-9117-47c6-9375-52f78876902f/https://huntr.dev/bounties/6e856a25-9117-47c6-9375-52f78876902fhttps://github.com/jgraph/drawio/commit/c287bef9101d024b1fd59d55ecd530f25000f9d8https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-1815https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 25, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.