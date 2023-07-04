DrayTek - Remote Code Execution CVE-2020-8515
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.draytek.com/about/security-advisory/vigor3900-/-vigor2960-/-vigor300b-router-web-management-page-vulnerability-(cve-2020-8515)https://blog.netlab.360.com/two-zero-days-are-targeting-draytek-broadband-cpe-devices-en/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-8515https://sku11army.blogspot.com/2020/01/draytek-unauthenticated-rce-in-draytek.htmlhttps://www.draytek.com/about/security-advisory/vigor3900-/-vigor2960-/-vigor300b-router-web-management-page-vulnerability-%28cve-2020-8515%29/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 1, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
