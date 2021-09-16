Drupal 8.x < 8.9.19, 9.x < 9.1.13, 9.2.x < 9.2.6 Multiple Vulnerabilities (SA-CORE-2021-006, SA-CORE-2021-007, SA-CORE-2021-008, SA-CORE-2021-009, SA-CORE-2021-010) - Windows CVE-2020-13673CVE-2020-13674CVE-2020-13675CVE-2020-13676CVE-2020-13677
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.drupal.org/sa-core-2021-006https://www.drupal.org/sa-core-2021-007https://www.drupal.org/sa-core-2021-008https://www.drupal.org/sa-core-2021-009https://www.drupal.org/sa-core-2021-010
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
