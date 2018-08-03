Drupal Core Multiple Security Vulnerabilities (SA-CORE-2018-005) - Windows CVE-2018-14773
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.drupal.org/SA-CORE-2018-005https://symfony.com/blog/cve-2018-14773-remove-support-for-legacy-and-risky-http-headershttps://framework.zend.com/security/advisory/ZF2018-01
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
