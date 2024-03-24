Duplicator < 1.5.7.1; Duplicator Pro < 4.5.14.2 - Unauthenticated Sensitive Data Exposure CVE-2023-6114
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mpapFCqfZLv__EAM7uivrrl2h55rpi1V/view?usp=sharinghttps://wpscan.com/vulnerability/5c5d41b9-1463-4a9b-862f-e9ee600ef8e1https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-6114https://wpscan.com/plugin/duplicator/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 26, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- awesomemotive
- Product
- duplicator
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