Eclipse Jetty <9.2.9.v20150224 - Sensitive Information Leakage CVE-2015-2080
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/eclipse/jetty.project/blob/jetty-9.2.x/advisories/2015-02-24-httpparser-error-buffer-bleed.mdhttps://blog.gdssecurity.com/labs/2015/2/25/jetleak-vulnerability-remote-leakage-of-shared-buffers-in-je.htmlhttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/130567/Jetty-9.2.8-Shared-Buffer-Leakage.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2015-2080http://dev.eclipse.org/mhonarc/lists/jetty-announce/msg00074.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 7, 2016
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.