Elastic Elasticsearch Multiple Log4j Vulnerabilities (Dec 2021) CVE-2021-45046CVE-2021-45105
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.9
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-cataloghttps://discuss.elastic.co/t/apache-log4j2-remote-code-execution-rce-vulnerability-cve-2021-44228-esa-2021-31/291476https://discuss.elastic.co/t/elasticsearch-5-0-0-5-6-10-and-6-0-0-6-3-2-log4j-cve-2021-44228-cve-2021-45046-remediation/292054https://logging.apache.org/log4j/2.x/security.htmlhttps://www.lunasec.io/docs/blog/log4j-zero-day-update-on-cve-2021-45046/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
