Elastic Elasticsearch Multiple Log4j Vulnerabilities (ESA-2021-31, Log4Shell) - Active Check CVE-2021-44228CVE-2021-45046
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-cataloghttps://discuss.elastic.co/t/apache-log4j2-remote-code-execution-rce-vulnerability-cve-2021-44228-esa-2021-31/291476https://discuss.elastic.co/t/elasticsearch-5-0-0-5-6-10-and-6-0-0-6-3-2-log4j-cve-2021-44228-cve-2021-45046-remediation/292054https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-jfh8-c2jp-5v3qhttps://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2021/12/10/1https://www.lunasec.io/docs/blog/log4j-zero-day/https://www.lunasec.io/docs/blog/log4j-zero-day-update-on-cve-2021-45046/https://www.horizon3.ai/the-long-tail-of-log4shell-exploitation/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.