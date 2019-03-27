Elastic Kibana 4.0 <= 4.6 / 5.0 <= 5.6.12 / 6.0 <= 6.4.2 Credential Exposure Vulnerability - Windows CVE-2018-17245
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://discuss.elastic.co/t/elastic-stack-6-4-3-and-5-6-13-security-update/155594https://www.elastic.co/blog/elastic-support-alert-kibana-reporting-vulnerability
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.