Elastic Kibana < 5.6.15, 6.x.x < 6.6.1 RCE Vulnerability - Active Check CVE-2019-7609
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 10
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-cataloghttps://discuss.elastic.co/t/elastic-stack-6-6-1-and-5-6-15-security-update/169077https://github.com/LandGrey/CVE-2019-7609/https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/news/joint-advisory-further-ttps-associated-with-svr-cyber-actors
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
