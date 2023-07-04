ElasticSearch v1.1.1/1.2 RCE CVE-2014-3120
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/vulhub/vulhub/tree/master/elasticsearch/CVE-2014-3120https://www.elastic.co/blog/logstash-1-4-3-releasedhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2014-3120http://bouk.co/blog/elasticsearch-rce/https://www.elastic.co/community/security/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 28, 2014
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.