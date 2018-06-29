EPESI <= 1.8.1.1 Multiple XSS Vulnerabilities CVE-2017-6487CVE-2017-6488CVE-2017-6489CVE-2017-6490CVE-2017-6491
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/Telaxus/EPESI/issues/165http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/96586http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/96955https://github.com/Telaxus/EPESI/issues/166https://github.com/Telaxus/EPESI/issues/167https://github.com/Telaxus/EPESI/issues/168https://github.com/Telaxus/EPESI/issues/169
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
