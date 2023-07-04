EpiServer Find <13.2.7 - Open Redirect CVE-2020-24550
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://labs.nettitude.com/blog/cve-2020-24550-open-redirect-in-episerver-find/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-24550https://github.com/anonymous364872/Rapier_Toolhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templateshttps://github.com/Elsfa7-110/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 31, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.