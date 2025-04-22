Erlang/OTP SSH - Remote Code Execution CVE-2025-32433
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://platformsecurity.com/blog/CVE-2025-32433-pochttps://github.com/erlang/otp/commit/0fcd9c56524b28615e8ece65fc0c3f66ef6e4c12https://github.com/erlang/otp/commit/6eef04130afc8b0ccb63c9a0d8650209cf54892fhttps://github.com/erlang/otp/commit/b1924d37fd83c070055beb115d5d6a6a9490b891https://github.com/erlang/otp/security/advisories/GHSA-37cp-fgq5-7wc2https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-32433
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 16, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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