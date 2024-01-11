Essential Blocks < 4.4.3 - Local File Inclusion CVE-2023-6623
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/blog/file-inclusion-vulnerability-fixed-in-essential-blocks-4-4-3/https://flysec-blog.blogspot.com/2024/01/cve-2023-6623-file-inclusion.htmlhttps://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2023-6623
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 15, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
