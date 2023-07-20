EventON <= 2.1 - Missing Authorization CVE-2023-2796
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.3
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/dba3f3a6-3f55-4f4e-98e4-bb98d9c94bddhttps://wpscan.com/vulnerability/e9ef793c-e5a3-4c55-beee-56b0909f7a0dhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-2796http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/173984/WordPress-EventON-Calendar-4.4-Insecure-Direct-Object-Reference.htmlhttps://github.com/nullfuzz-pentest/shodan-dorks
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 10, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.