EventON Lite < 2.1.2 - Arbitrary File Download CVE-2023-3219
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.3
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/72d80887-0270-4987-9739-95b1a178c1fdhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-3219https://packetstormsecurity.com/files/173992/WordPress-EventON-Calendar-4.4-Insecure-Direct-Object-Reference.htmlhttps://wordpress.org/plugins/eventon-lite/http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/173992/WordPress-EventON-Calendar-4.4-Insecure-Direct-Object-Reference.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 10, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.