EVlink City < R8 V3.4.0.1 - Authentication Bypass CVE-2021-22707
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://codeberg.org/AmenoCat/CVE-2021-22707-PoC/raw/branch/main/exploit.shhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-22707http://download.schneider-electric.com/files?p_Doc_Ref=SEVD-2021-194-06
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 21, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
