Exim <= 4.96.2 libspf2 RCE Vulnerability (Sep 2023) CVE-2023-42118
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exim.org/static/doc/security/CVE-2023-zdi.txthttps://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-23-1472/https://github.com/shevek/libspf2/issues/45
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
