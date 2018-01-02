Exponent CMS < 2.4.0 Multiple SQL Injection and Remote Code Execution Vulnerabilities CVE-2016-7400CVE-2016-7565CVE-2016-7780CVE-2016-7781CVE-2016-7782CVE-2016-7783CVE-2016-7784CVE-2016-7788CVE-2016-7789CVE-2016-7790CVE-2016-7791CVE-2016-9019CVE-2016-9020CVE-2016-9087
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://seclists.org/fulldisclosure/2016/Nov/12http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/139484/Exponent-CMS-2.3.9-SQL-Injection.htmlhttp://www.exponentcms.org/news/version-2-4-0-released
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
