Exponent CMS 2.4.1 Patch 5 - Privilege Escalation Vulnerability CVE-2017-18213
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.2
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://www.exponentcms.org/news/patch-6-released-for-v2-4-1-to-fix-a-few-big-issueshttps://github.com/exponentcms/exponent-cms/releases/tag/v2.4.1patch6
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
