FHEM 6.0 - Local File Inclusion CVE-2020-19360
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/EmreOvunc/FHEM-6.0-Local-File-Inclusion-LFI-Vulnerability/blob/master/README.mdhttps://github.com/EmreOvunc/FHEM-6.0-Local-File-Inclusion-LFI-Vulnerabilityhttps://emreovunc.com/blog/en/FHEM-v6.0-LFI-Vulnerability-01.pnghttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-19360https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 20, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
