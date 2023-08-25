FileMage Gateway - Directory Traversal CVE-2023-39026
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://raindayzz.com/technicalblog/2023/08/20/FileMage-Vulnerability.htmlhttps://securityonline.info/cve-2023-39026-filemage-gateway-directory-traversal-vulnerability/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-39026https://www.filemage.io/docs/updates.html#change-loghttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/174491/FileMage-Gateway-1.10.9-Local-File-Inclusion.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 22, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
