FlatPress < 1.3 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2022-4605CVE-2022-4606CVE-2022-4748CVE-2022-4755CVE-2022-4820CVE-2022-4821CVE-2022-4822
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/flatpressblog/flatpress/commit/742f8b04f233e3cc52bed11f79fcc9911faee776https://github.com/flatpressblog/flatpress/commit/c30d52b28483e1e512d0d81758d4c149f02b4068https://github.com/flatpressblog/flatpress/issues/179https://github.com/flatpressblog/flatpress/issues/177https://github.com/flatpressblog/flatpress/issues/180https://github.com/flatpressblog/flatpress/issues/178https://github.com/flatpressblog/flatpress/issues/176
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
