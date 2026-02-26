Flexnet - Remote Code Execution (Apache Log4j) CVE-2021-44228
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://community.flexera.com/t5/Revenera-Company-News/Security-Advisory-Log4j-Java-Vulnerability-CVE-2021-4104-CVE/ba-p/216905
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 10, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
