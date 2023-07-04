Fortinet FortiMail 7.0.1 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2021-43062
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-43062https://www.fortiguard.com/psirt/FG-IR-21-185https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/50759https://fortiguard.com/advisory/FG-IR-21-185https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 2, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
