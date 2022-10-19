Skip to main content

Vulnerabilities & Exploits

FortiOS, FortiProxy and FortiSwitchManager - Authentication Bypass CVE-2022-40684

Severity
CVSSv3 Score
9.6
CVE
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)CVE-2022-40684
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can extract custom artefacts as evidence from the target system.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://www.fortiguard.com/psirt/FG-IR-22-377https://www.horizon3.ai/fortios-fortiproxy-and-fortiswitchmanager-authentication-bypass-technical-deep-dive-cve-2022-40684/
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Oct 13, 2022
Detection added at
Software Type
Firewall
Vendor
Fortinet
Product
FortiOS, FortiProxy and FortiSwitchManager

Detect this vulnerability now!

Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.

Compare paid plans Free access