FortiOS, FortiProxy and FortiSwitchManager - Authentication Bypass CVE-2022-40684
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.6
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can extract custom artefacts as evidence from the target system.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.fortiguard.com/psirt/FG-IR-22-377https://www.horizon3.ai/fortios-fortiproxy-and-fortiswitchmanager-authentication-bypass-technical-deep-dive-cve-2022-40684/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Oct 13, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Firewall
- Vendor
- Fortinet
- Product
- FortiOS, FortiProxy and FortiSwitchManager
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.