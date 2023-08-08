FreeIPA - XML Entity Injection CVE-2022-2414
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/PeiQi0/PeiQi-WIKI-Book/blob/main/docs/wiki/webapp/Dogtag/Dogtag%20PKI%20XML%E5%AE%9E%E4%BD%93%E6%B3%A8%E5%85%A5%E6%BC%8F%E6%B4%9E%20CVE-2022-2414.mdhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-2414https://github.com/dogtagpki/pki/pull/4021
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 29, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
