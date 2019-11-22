FreePBX < 15.0.16.27, 14.0.13.12 or 13.0.197.14 Authentication Bypass Vulnerability CVE-2019-19006
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wiki.freepbx.org/display/FOP/2018-09-11+Core+Stored+XS://wiki.freepbx.org/display/FOP/2019-11-20+Remote+Admin+Authentication+Bypasshttps://community.freepbx.org/t/freepbx-security-vulnerability-sec-2019-001/62772
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.