Fujitsu IP Series - Hardcoded Credentials CVE-2023-38433
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.praetorian.com/blog/fujitsu-ip-series-hard-coded-credentialshttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-38433https://www.cisa.gov/news-events/ics-advisories/icsa-23-248-01https://www.fujitsu.com/global/products/computing/peripheral/video/downloadhttps://jvn.jp/en/jp/JVN95727578
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 26, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
