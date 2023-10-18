G Auto-Hyperlink <= 1.0.1 - SQL Injection CVE-2021-24627
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.2
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wordpress.org/plugins/g-auto-hyperlink/https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/c04ea768-150f-41b8-b08c-78d1ae006bbbhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-24627https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 8, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
