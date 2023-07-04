Galera WebTemplate 1.0 Directory Traversal CVE-2021-40960
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://www.omrylmz.com/galera-webtemplate-1-0-directory-traversal-vulnerability-cve-2021-40960/https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2021-40960http://www.galera.com.tr/https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemonhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 1, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
