GetSimple CMS < 3.3.16 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2019-9915CVE-2020-18657CVE-2020-18658CVE-2020-18659CVE-2020-18660CVE-2020-18191CVE-2021-28976CVE-2021-28977
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 4.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/GetSimpleCMS/GetSimpleCMS/issues/1300https://github.com/GetSimpleCMS/GetSimpleCMS/issues/1303https://github.com/GetSimpleCMS/GetSimpleCMS/issues/1310https://github.com/GetSimpleCMS/GetSimpleCMS/issues/1335https://github.com/GetSimpleCMS/GetSimpleCMS/issues/1336
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
