Ghost CMS <=4.32 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2021-29484
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/TryGhost/Ghost/security/advisories/GHSA-9fgx-q25h-jxrghttps://www.npmjs.com/package/ghosthttps://forum.ghost.org/t/critical-security-update-available-for-ghost-4-x/22290https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-29484https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 29, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
