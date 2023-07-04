Ghostcat - Apache Tomcat - AJP File Read/Inclusion Vulnerability CVE-2020-1938
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.tenable.com/blog/cve-2020-1938-ghostcat-apache-tomcat-ajp-file-readinclusion-vulnerability-cnvd-2020-10487https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-1938https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/r7c6f492fbd39af34a68681dbbba0468490ff1a97a1bd79c6a53610ef%40%3Cannounce.tomcat.apache.org%3Ehttps://lists.apache.org/thread.html/r75113652e46c4dee687236510649acfb70d2c63e074152049c3f399d@%3Cnotifications.ofbiz.apache.org%3Ehttp://lists.opensuse.org/opensuse-security-announce/2020-03/msg00025.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 24, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
