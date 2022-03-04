GitLab 13.0.x < 14.6.5, 14.7.x < 14.7.4, 14.8.x < 14.8.2 GraphQL API User Enumeration Vulnerability - Active Check CVE-2021-4191
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.3
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://about.gitlab.com/releases/2022/02/25/critical-security-release-gitlab-14-8-2-released/#unauthenticated-user-enumeration-on-graphql-apihttps://www.rapid7.com/blog/post/2022/03/03/cve-2021-4191-gitlab-graphql-api-user-enumeration-fixed/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
