GitLab < 13.8.8, 13.9.x < 13.9.6, 13.10.x < 13.10.3 RCE Vulnerability - Active Check CVE-2021-22205
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 10
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-cataloghttps://about.gitlab.com/releases/2021/04/14/security-release-gitlab-13-10-3-released/https://gitlab.com/gitlab-org/gitlab/-/issues/327121https://packetstormsecurity.com/files/164768/GitLab-Unauthenticated-Remote-ExifTool-Command-Injection.htmlhttps://attackerkb.com/topics/D41jRUXCiJ/cve-2021-22205/rapid7-analysis
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
