GitLab - Account Takeover via Password Reset CVE-2023-7028
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://about.gitlab.com/releases/2024/01/11/critical-security-release-gitlab-16-7-2-released/https://x.com/rwincey/status/1745659710089437368?s=20https://gitlab.com/gitlab-org/gitlab/-/issues/436084https://hackerone.com/reports/2293343https://github.com/V1lu0/CVE-2023-7028
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 12, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
