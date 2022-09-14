Gitlab CE/EE - Remote Code Execution CVE-2022-2884
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.9
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2022-2884https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2022-2884https://about.gitlab.com/releases/2022/08/22/critical-security-release-gitlab-15-3-1-released
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 22, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Collaboration software
- Vendor
- GitLab
- Product
- Server
