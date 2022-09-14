Skip to main content

Vulnerabilities & Exploits

Gitlab CE/EE - Remote Code Execution CVE-2022-2884

Severity
CVSSv3 Score
9.9
CVE
CVE-2022-2884
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/view/vuln/detail?vulnId=CVE-2022-2884https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2022-2884https://about.gitlab.com/releases/2022/08/22/critical-security-release-gitlab-15-3-1-released
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Aug 22, 2022
Detection added at
Software Type
Collaboration software
Vendor
GitLab
Product
Server

Detect this vulnerability now!

Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.

Compare paid plans Free access