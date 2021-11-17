Skip to main content

Vulnerabilities & Exploits

Gitlab CE/EE - Remote Code Execution CVE-2021-22205

Severity
CVSSv3 Score
10
CVE
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)CVE-2021-22205
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-22205https://about.gitlab.com/releases/2021/04/14/security-release-gitlab-13-10-3-released/
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Apr 1, 2021
Detection added at
Software Type
Collaboration software
Vendor
GitLab
Product
Server

