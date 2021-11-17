Gitlab CE/EE - Remote Code Execution CVE-2021-22205
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 10
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-22205https://about.gitlab.com/releases/2021/04/14/security-release-gitlab-13-10-3-released/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Apr 1, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Collaboration software
- Vendor
- GitLab
- Product
- Server
