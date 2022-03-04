GitLab Directory Traversal Vulnerability CVE-2018-19856
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://about.gitlab.com/2018/12/06/critical-security-release-gitlab-11-dot-5-dot-3-released/https://gitlab.com/gitlab-org/gitlab-ce/issues/54857
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
