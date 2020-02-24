Gogs < 0.12 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2020-9329CVE-2020-14958
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.9
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/gogs/gogs/releases/tag/v0.12.0https://github.com/gogs/gogs/issues/5170https://github.com/gogs/gogs/issues/5366https://github.com/gogs/gogs/issues/5367https://github.com/gogs/gogs/issues/5397https://github.com/gogs/gogs/issues/5767https://github.com/gogs/gogs/pull/5907https://github.com/gogs/gogs/issues/5926https://github.com/gogs/gogs/pull/5988
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
