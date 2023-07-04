Gogs <0.12.6 - Remote Command Execution CVE-2022-0415
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 8.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/gogs/gogs/commit/0fef3c9082269e9a4e817274942a5d7c50617284https://huntr.dev/bounties/b4928cfe-4110-462f-a180-6d5673797902https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-0415https://github.com/bfengj/CTFhttps://github.com/cokeBeer/go-cves
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 21, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
