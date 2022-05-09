Gogs < 0.12.7 XSS Vulnerability CVE-2022-1464
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.4
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/gogs/gogs/commit/bc77440b301ac8780698be91dff1ac33b7cee850https://github.com/gogs/gogs/issues/6919https://huntr.dev/bounties/34a12146-3a5d-4efc-a0f8-7a3ae04b198d
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.